Kevin de Bruyne scored for Belgium on Tuesday

Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne has tested positive for Covid-19 on his return from international duty.

The 30-year-old will isolate for 10 days, meaning he will miss Sunday's Premier League match at home to Everton and Wednesday's Champions League game against Paris St-Germain.

De Bruyne, who is vaccinated, scored for Belgium in their World Cup qualifying draw with Wales on Tuesday.

"The symptoms will be minor hopefully," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

"As soon as possible, he can come back. We do not worry about what we are going to miss. The person is more important. We have to help him and hope it goes well while he's isolated."