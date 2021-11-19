Last updated on .From the section Watford

Claudio Ranieri has won once in his first four games as Watford boss

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri compared football management to parachuting before their match against Manchester United on Saturday.

The 70-year-old Italian sympathised with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is under pressure amid poor form and criticism from supporters.

"A manager is like a parachutist - you don't know if the parachute will open or not," said Ranieri.

"And sometimes, people don't even give you the parachute."

Ranieri, who led Leicester City to their first Premier League title in 2016, has only managed one win in his first four games with Watford, while Manchester United have lost four of their past six league matches.

"When you take a decision, you are alone," said Ranieri, in defence of Solskjaer.

"Of course there's a club behind you, there's players who can express your idea. There is satisfaction also, but of course the manager is a man alone."

Ranieri, who has been coaching for 30 years, added: "I'm full of experience now, but I'm not at my maximum because I want to continue to exchange information, to learn and understand every situation.

"I've definitely changed my approach though, of course. I was very different 30 years ago from now."

Ranieri's Watford host Manchester United at Vicarage Road on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.