Watch: Coleraine overcome Larne to extend unbeaten run

Coleraine leapfrogged Larne into second place in the Premiership thanks to a 3-1 victory at the Showgrounds.

Jamie Glackin drilled in the opener for the hosts midway through the first half before Ben Doherty's classy flicked finish brought Larne level.

Conor McKendry's deflected striker restored Coleraine's lead just before the break and Lyndon Kane added the third from a second-half penalty.

The win moves Oran Kearney's side four points behind leaders Cliftonville.

It also extends Coleraine unbeaten run to 14 games while Larne tasted defeat for the first time in seven outings.

A cagey opening, in front of a big crowd, was brought to an end on 25 minutes when Glackin fired the hosts in front.

Half-volley finish

Larne could only clear Kane's flighted cross into the path of the midfielder and he whistled a half-volley into the net from 16 yards.

The goal sparked Larne into life and they scored a quality equaliser 10 minutes later with Mark Randall's slide-rule pass finding Doherty, who twisted before flicking the ball first-time past Gareth Deane from six yards out.

Jamie Glackin rifles home the opener for Coleraine against Larne

It was the first goal conceded by the Bannsiders in over eight hours of football and they restored their lead three minutes before the break.

It required a big slice of fortune as McKendry's long-range fizzer took a big defection off Larne defender Cian Bolger before flying past a helpless Rohan Ferguson.

Kane's penalty after 59 minutes - awarded for Kofi Balmer's foul on Josh Carson - hit the inside of the post before going in to give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

McDaid rifled straight at keeper Gareth Deane as Larne huffed and puffed in their comeback quest while Coleraine twice went went close to a fourth.

The woodwork denied Carson as he unleashed a thunderbolt which crashed off the bar and out to safety before 17-year-old forward Patrick Kelly, making a first start for his hometown club, saw his angled drive saved by Ferguson.

A frustrating night for the visitors ended when McDaid's close-range effort was blocked on the line by Carson.