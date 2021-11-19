Eddie Howe: Newcastle United boss to miss first game after positive Covid-19 test
New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will miss his first game in charge of the club after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.
The Magpies, who are second bottom in the Premier League, host Brentford on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.
Assistant head coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will take charge of the team in Howe's absence.
"I'm very disappointed that I won't be there with you all at St James' Park tomorrow," Howe said.
Howe was appointed earlier this month, following the Saudi Arabia-led takeover of the club, but will now have to wait for his first public appearance as Magpies boss while he isolates.
UK government guidance is that anyone with a positive test must isolate at home for 10 days, meaning Howe would also miss Newcastle's league match at Arsenal on 27 November.
Despite the positive test being "unwelcome news", Howe said he felt "fine" and that it "has not derailed our preparations for what is an important game".
He added: "I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch."
