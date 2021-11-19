Aberdeen say empty stands during the pandemic are to blame for their losses

Aberdeen Football Club suffered a £5.19m loss during what they describe as "one of the toughest financial periods" they have faced.

The Scottish Premiership club's annual accounts to 30 June show a decrease in turnover of £3.26m from £14.33m to £11.07m and a £2.27m rise in losses.

Empty stadiums because of the Covid-19 pandemic had a "profound impact"

"The overarching challenge for the club has been the coronavirus pandemic," chairman Dave Cormack said.

"We had optimistically assumed that we might get a return to some degree of normality from the start of 2021. But, other than one trial match, which 300 fans were allowed to attend, we had to wait until the start of the current season before fans were allowed back in a limited capacity.

"The exclusion of fans not only impacted on the atmosphere at matches but also decimated the club's mainstream commercial revenues of match-day gate receipts, hospitality, advertising, sponsorship and retail sales."

Aberdeen decreased their wage bill from £9.77m to £9.36m but point out that, "due to the decrease in turnover, the wages‐to‐turnover ratio increased from 68% to 85%".

They say a combination of player sales, Business Interruption insurance, fans buying more season tickets than anticipated, staff taking a temporary cut in pay, an injection of new cash from investors, plus an interest‐free loan from the Scottish Government, allowed the club to avoid making any redundancies or major permanent cuts in expenditure.

"Supporters, sponsors, clients, staff, management and the board have all contributed to the club getting through the pandemic and navigating our way through a projected £10m shortfall," Cormack added.

The chairman stressed that, despite "these unprecedented challenges", Aberdeen remained committed to its investment strategy in areas like its youth academy, training facilities and plans to build a new stadium.

During the season, the management team of Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty left and were replaced with Stephen Glass and Allan Russell, while Steven Gunn was promoted from director of football operations to director of football.

"The new management team has been tasked with realising the club's vision of playing attacking and entertaining football, including giving academy players their chance to develop and play in the first team," Cormack added.

"Young players are critical to the club's success and it has been particularly encouraging to see academy graduates, such as Calvin Ramsay and Jack MacKenzie, get the opportunity to prove themselves in the first team in recent months."