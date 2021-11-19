'One of the highest accolades that you can get'

Women's World Cup Qualifying: Wales v Greece Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, November 26 Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website.

Jess Fishlock will wait until after Wales' World Cup qualifiers against Greece and France before deciding on her future.

OL Reign midfielder Fishlock, 34, has been named the National Women's Soccer League's most valuable player.

The 34-year-old, who scored five goals in 24 appearances during the season, moved to the United States in 2013.

"My contract is up actually, so right now I'm just focussing on these games [with Wales]," Fishlock said.

"I haven't really decided what the next situation is, but I know I want to keep playing.

"I'm sure I'll have conversations in the next couple of weeks to figure out what my future looks like."

Fishlock helped Reign reach the post-season matches, where they lost in the semi-finals to Washington Spirit and the MVP was her first individual NWSL award.

Her coach at Reign, Laura Harvey said she was glad the Wales international was getting "the recognition she deserves."

"As individual awards go, it's pretty high up there, especially because it's voted for by your peers. It's such a nice feeling when the players you're playing against are saying 'she did alright this year'," Fishlock told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Jess Fishlock joined Seattle Reign io 2013, with the team now relocated to Washington State

"Especially in this league, which I believe is the best league in the world, and to do it while still trying to also play international football.

"We all know how hard it is to stay fit and keep going, so to finish it off with that award and getting a lot of accolades - it feels good.

"I think a reason as to why this situation is probably more emotional for me is because of my injury.

Fishlock suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and double meniscus tear in her knee in July 2019 and previously admitted she considered her future.

"I did a real good job on the knee - it wasn't just the ACL, it was the double meniscus, leg break, I had all of the trauma that you don't want to happen, and I had to go through rehab whilst I was in the pandemic, which is extremely isolating and really difficult," Fishlock said.

"When you go through those moments, the dark moments, and to come out the other side of it, my first season back and achieve this award, which is quite an incredible award, it means a lot personally to myself, but it's also for my support system.

"I had some tough times, and I had a really good support system. This is an award for them as well."

Fishlock is back in Wales ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and France.

Wales are currently second in Group I, two points behind leaders France, with the group winners qualifying automatically for the 2023 tournament, while nine second-placed teams enter the play-offs.

"I think the most important thing for us going into these games is consistency for one, on what we've done and what we felt we've done well in the last few games, and then also continue to improve in the areas where we know we can improve.

"We really can't [overlook Greece]. Everyone who watches the men's game and the women's game - it's the same, every international game is difficult, every team gives you different challenges.

Gareth Bale made his Wales debut in 2006 - the same year as Fishlock's first senior Wales appearance

"So we'll be focussed on Greece and looking to put in a good performance, and then we'll look to the big game against France and show we can compete. But we have to make sure we go into Greece with the same mentality as France."

Fishlock has won 127 caps for Wales, more than any other Welsh player female or male.

She is one of five players who have won 100 caps or more for Wales, with Real Madrid's Gareth Bale becoming the latest member of the select group when he faced Belarus in a World Cup qualifier.

"For me, he's probably the greatest Welsh sportsman I feel that has ever been around for Wales.

"And I don't just mean what he's achieved for Wales, but what he's done for our country, really put our country on the map, and his love for Wales is infectious.

"You don't see many pro players that continue to show up at any given opportunity when they can, you can just see how much he loves Wales.

"I have so much respect for that because I have no doubt in my mind that there have been times when he's been told 'we don't want you to go', and he's turned around and said 'I'm going', and that dedication and commitment and love for the nation is one of the most amazing things, and everyone just feeds off that.

"I don't think it could happen to a better sportsperson for Wales and for our country, he's such a role model - I love him. I just love him."