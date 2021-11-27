League Two
Port ValePort Vale15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
Venue: Vale Park

Port Vale v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green17114232141837
2Exeter1888230201032
3Swindon1795327171032
4Northampton189452415931
5Port Vale1885530201029
6Harrogate188553223929
7Sutton United189272722529
8Leyton Orient18610232161628
9Newport197753023728
10Tranmere187561514126
11Walsall186662122-124
12Bradford185852422223
13Rochdale185852323023
14Bristol Rovers186572227-523
15Hartlepool187292028-823
16Salford185672019121
17Colchester185671622-621
18Crawley176381926-721
19Mansfield185581924-520
20Barrow184772023-319
21Stevenage184681530-1518
22Oldham1843111628-1215
23Carlisle182791228-1613
24Scunthorpe182791434-2013
