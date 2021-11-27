Scottish Premiership
DundeeDundee15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Motherwell

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1393129131630
2Celtic138233092126
3Hearts146622314924
4Dundee Utd147341413124
5Motherwell146351921-221
6St Mirren143741622-616
7Hibernian124351516-115
8Aberdeen144371519-415
9St Johnstone13355812-414
10Livingston133461117-613
11Dundee132471127-1610
12Ross County132381826-89
View full Scottish Premiership table

