St Johnstone v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|13
|9
|3
|1
|29
|13
|16
|30
|2
|Celtic
|13
|8
|2
|3
|30
|9
|21
|26
|3
|Hearts
|14
|6
|6
|2
|23
|14
|9
|24
|4
|Dundee Utd
|14
|7
|3
|4
|14
|13
|1
|24
|5
|Motherwell
|14
|6
|3
|5
|19
|21
|-2
|21
|6
|St Mirren
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|22
|-6
|16
|7
|Hibernian
|12
|4
|3
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|15
|8
|Aberdeen
|14
|4
|3
|7
|15
|19
|-4
|15
|9
|St Johnstone
|13
|3
|5
|5
|8
|12
|-4
|14
|10
|Livingston
|13
|3
|4
|6
|11
|17
|-6
|13
|11
|Dundee
|13
|2
|4
|7
|11
|27
|-16
|10
|12
|Ross County
|13
|2
|3
|8
|18
|26
|-8
|9
