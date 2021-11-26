Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season earned Wolves victory against West Ham last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Christoph Zimmermann is the only Norwich player sidelined by injury, according to head coach Dean Smith.

Sam Byram will continue to build match fitness with the under-23 side, while Kieran Dowell is back in contention after missing the win against Southampton through illness.

Wolves could name the same starting line-up that began the 1-0 victory against West Ham.

Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny remain long-term absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The famous 'new manager bounce' happened again with Norwich last week, with Dean Smith winning his first game in charge of the Canaries. The question for them is, how long will it last?

Wolves are developing into a very good side and they can be very dangerous, as West Ham found out last week. The only thing they are lacking right now is a bit of consistency - before the international break they lost to Palace, and they did not really turn up.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Norwich have only taken one point from their past four league games against Wolves.

Wolves are chasing a third consecutive victory away to the Norfolk side.

Norwich City

Norwich have earned successive victories, as many as in their previous 35 top-flight matches.

The Canaries have scored a total of four goals in those back-to-back wins, equalling their combined tally from the preceding 20 games.

They are vying to win three consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since December 2012.

Dean Smith can become just the fifth manager to lose two Premier League home games against the same club in a season - he was in charge for Aston Villa's 3-2 defeat by Wolves on 16 October.

Smith could also become the second manager to win his first two-flight matches as Norwich boss, emulating Mike Walker in August 1992.

Tim Krul is set to make his 300th league appearance in English football.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves lost four of their opening five Premier League games this season but have won five of their subsequent seven.

Bruno Lage's side have earned 16 points from the last seven fixtures, the joint-highest figure in the division over this period, matched only by Chelsea and Manchester City.

The Molinuex club have made their best start to a top-flight season since 1979.

They have the chance to record consecutive Premier League clean sheets, a feat they last achieved in April.

Wolves have won five of their past seven league matches against newly promoted clubs (D1, L1).

