Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Odsonne Edouard was a late substitute last weekend following a run of six straight league starts

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard has overcome the minor injury that restricted him to a late cameo as a substitute against Burnley last week.

The match is likely to come too soon for Nathan Ferguson as he nears a comeback from a torn Achilles.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has recovered from a hamstring injury, while Morgan Sanson could make his first league appearance since April.

Wingers Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet are the only absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Steven Gerrard got off to a great start as Aston Villa head coach with their late win over Brighton last weekend, and understandably his arrival has brought a bit of a buzz to the club.

Patrick Vieira has been in charge at Palace a bit longer and is doing a great job - his side's seven-game unbeaten run is the longest in the Premier League at the moment. You can see why they are doing so well because they are a well-balanced side.

Vieira and Gerrard enjoyed a few midfield tussles as players but this is the first time they have met as managers. I don't think it will be dull, but I can see the points being shared.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won five of their past six home league games against Aston Villa, including the last three in a row.

Each of the six most recent Premier League meetings were won by the home team.

Crystal Palace

Palace can equal their club record of eight Premier League games without defeat, set in December 2017.

The Eagles could also remain unbeaten in seven successive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since a run of eight from March to August 1992.

It's 31 years since they last avoided defeat in their opening seven matches of a top-flight campaign at Selhurst Park.

They have conceded an unrivalled nine goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, excluding penalties.

Former Villa forward Christian Benteke's last eight Premier League goals have either put Crystal Palace ahead or been an equaliser.

Patrick Vieira was unbeaten in all 11 Premier League home appearances as a player against Aston Villa, winning nine and drawing two.

Aston Villa

Villa ended a run of five straight league defeats by beating Brighton last weekend in their first game under head coach Steven Gerrard.

The only Villa manager to win his first two Premier League fixtures in charge was John Gregory in March 1998.

Aston Villa could lose four successive top-flight away matches for the first time since a run of 10 between February 2016 and September 2019.

They have only earned one point from the eight league games in which they conceded a goal this season.

Gerrard was winless in all six competitive away appearances as a Liverpool player against Crystal Palace (D2, L4).

Danny Ings has scored five Premier League goals against Crystal Palace, his joint-highest tally versus any side.

