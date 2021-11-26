Liverpool v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool's Diogo Jota was substituted against Arsenal following a collision with Aaron Ramsdale but is set to play on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp made four changes versus Porto and is expected to recall Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Andy Robertson sat out last weekend's win against Arsenal with a minor hamstring issue but featured as a substitute on Wednesday and is likely to return to the starting line-up.

Southampton welcome back wingers Nathan Redmond and Moussa Djenepo.

Redmond missed their last game following the birth of his first child.

Djenepo, meanwhile, was absent against Norwich for unspecified reasons.

Saints are again without midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who was ruled out against the Canaries following a reoccurrence of a calf problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool have responded to their defeat by West Ham with two really good wins, against Arsenal and Porto.

Southampton's form was just starting to pick up until they lost at Norwich last time out. I can't see them doing any better at Anfield.

The Reds' comfortable Champions League progress meant they were able to rest players against Porto on Wednesday, and they will be ready and waiting for Saints.

Prediction: 2-0

He has scored 11 goals and assisted seven more

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won seven of their past eight Premier League games against Southampton, though they lost 1-0 at St Mary's last season.

Saints are winless in seven league matches at Anfield since winning there in September 2013 courtesy of a Dejan Lovren goal (D2, L5).

They have lost four successive top-flight fixtures away to the Reds without scoring.

Liverpool

Liverpool have scored in 22 Premier League games in a row since March and are the only side to find the net in all of their matches in the division this season.

The Reds have scored more than once in 16 consecutive fixtures in all competitions, with a total of 49 goals during this run.

Jurgen Klopp's side have kept a clean sheet in each of their past nine Premier League victories, including all seven in the current campaign.

Mohamed Salah has scored or assisted in all but one of the Reds' top-flight matches in 2021-22, with the exception being August's 2-0 win versus Burnley.

Sadio Mane has eight goals in his eight most recent top-flight appearances at Anfield, scoring in each of Liverpool's last four home league matches.

Southampton

Southampton have lost 13 of their 17 Premier League away games in 2021 (W2, D2), conceding 43 goals.

All three of Saints' league wins this season were by a 1-0 scoreline and came against sides currently in the bottom six.

Eleven of the 14 Premier League goals they have conceded this term have come in the second half.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have conceded fewer first-half goals than Southampton.

Che Adams has scored in each of Saints' last three away games in league and cup.

Valentino Livramento can become the first teenager to start each of his club's opening 13 matches of a Premier League season since Phil Jones did so for Blackburn Rovers in 2010.

