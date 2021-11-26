Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds were without key attackers Raphinha (left) and Rodrigo for last weekend's defeat at Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter is optimistic Enock Mwepu will be available, with the midfielder back in training after a muscle problem.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has completed a one-game ban but Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain sidelined.

Leeds' top scorer Raphinha is fit after recovering from illness, while forward Rodrigo is back in contention following a minor foot problem.

Jamie Shackleton also returns after missing two games with a muscle issue.

This match comes too soon for Luke Ayling, who is instead expected to play for the under-23s on Monday, while Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch continue to recover from long-term injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's been a while since Brighton have won - seven league games to be precise. The Seagulls didn't seem to create a lot of chances when they were beating teams, but the difference is that they were taking the ones they did get.

Leeds have been struggling a bit too but they looked a bit more like their old selves, in the first half anyway, against Tottenham last week. If they carry on improving then they should take the points here.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won eight of their past nine league games against Leeds, including victories in both meetings last season.

The Yorkshire club have lost their five most recent matches away to Brighton, failing to score in any of those defeats.

Their last win away to the Seagulls was a 3-0 victory in League One on 21 November 2009.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton won four of their opening five league games this season but are without a victory in their subsequent seven attempts (D5, L2).

It is the Seagulls' longest winless run in the league since a nine-match streak last season which ended with a 1-0 victory at Leeds on 16 January.

Brighton have conceded nine goals in their past four fixtures and faced 23 shots on target - compared to five goals conceded and 21 shots on target faced in their opening eight league games.

Neal Maupay has scored four goals in six league appearances against Leeds, his highest total against an English club.

Leeds United

Leeds have dropped 10 points from winning positions in the top flight this season, a total exceeded only by Burnley and Newcastle.

The Whites are one of two teams - along with Chelsea - who have yet to concede a Premier League goal from outside the penalty area.

The Yorkshire club could lose back-to-back top-flight matches for the first time in 2021-22.

They have fielded five teenagers in the Premier League this season, two more than any other club.

Marcelo Bielsa has won 65% of his Premier League games against English managers (13 of 20), compared to 23% of fixtures versus those from other countries (seven of 30).

