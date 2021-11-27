Scottish Cup
StirlingStirling Albion15:00Tranent JuniorsTranent Juniors
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Saturday 27th November 2021

  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • ArbroathArbroath15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • Auchinleck TalbotAuchinleck Talbot15:00HamiltonHamilton Academical
  • AyrAyr United15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • Banks O'DeeBanks O'Dee15:00East FifeEast Fife
  • Civil Service StrollersCivil Service Strollers15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • ClydebankClydebank15:00ClydeClyde
  • Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • Dalbeattie StarDalbeattie Star15:00East KilbrideEast Kilbride
  • DumbartonDumbarton15:00Sauchie JuniorsSauchie Juniors
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
  • Gala FairydeanGala Fairydean15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic

