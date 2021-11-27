National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00SouthendSouthend United
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Grimsby17102529171232
4Bromley1694331181331
5Halifax1693425141130
6Notts County178542720729
7Solihull Moors178542220229
8Wrexham1676331181327
9Stockport168352419527
10Dag & Red1782733221126
11Altrincham167363024624
12Woking168082924524
13Yeovil157351614224
14Eastleigh167362121024
15Wealdstone165651621-521
16Barnet165471929-1019
17Torquay165382227-518
18Weymouth1743102035-1515
19Maidenhead United154291830-1214
20Aldershot1641111730-1313
21Southend1532101124-1311
22King's Lynn1622121536-218
23Dover1603131339-26-9
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC