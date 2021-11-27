National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Bromley

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield17106135152036
2Boreham Wood17105226131335
3Grimsby17102529171232
4Bromley1694331181331
5Halifax1693425141130
6Notts County178542720729
7Solihull Moors178542220229
8Wrexham1676331181327
9Stockport168352419527
10Dag & Red1782733221126
11Altrincham167363024624
12Woking168082924524
13Yeovil157351614224
14Eastleigh167362121024
15Wealdstone165651621-521
16Barnet165471929-1019
17Torquay165382227-518
18Weymouth1743102035-1515
19Maidenhead United154291830-1214
20Aldershot1641111730-1313
21Southend1532101124-1311
22King's Lynn1622121536-218
23Dover1603131339-26-9
