Wrexham v Bromley

WrexhamWrexham15:00BromleyBromley
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|17
|10
|6
|1
|35
|15
|20
|36
|2
|Boreham Wood
|17
|10
|5
|2
|26
|13
|13
|35
|3
|Grimsby
|17
|10
|2
|5
|29
|17
|12
|32
|4
|Bromley
|16
|9
|4
|3
|31
|18
|13
|31
|5
|Halifax
|16
|9
|3
|4
|25
|14
|11
|30
|6
|Notts County
|17
|8
|5
|4
|27
|20
|7
|29
|7
|Solihull Moors
|17
|8
|5
|4
|22
|20
|2
|29
|8
|Wrexham
|16
|7
|6
|3
|31
|18
|13
|27
|9
|Stockport
|16
|8
|3
|5
|24
|19
|5
|27
|10
|Dag & Red
|17
|8
|2
|7
|33
|22
|11
|26
|11
|Altrincham
|16
|7
|3
|6
|30
|24
|6
|24
|12
|Woking
|16
|8
|0
|8
|29
|24
|5
|24
|13
|Yeovil
|15
|7
|3
|5
|16
|14
|2
|24
|14
|Eastleigh
|16
|7
|3
|6
|21
|21
|0
|24
|15
|Wealdstone
|16
|5
|6
|5
|16
|21
|-5
|21
|16
|Barnet
|16
|5
|4
|7
|19
|29
|-10
|19
|17
|Torquay
|16
|5
|3
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|18
|18
|Weymouth
|17
|4
|3
|10
|20
|35
|-15
|15
|19
|Maidenhead United
|15
|4
|2
|9
|18
|30
|-12
|14
|20
|Aldershot
|16
|4
|1
|11
|17
|30
|-13
|13
|21
|Southend
|15
|3
|2
|10
|11
|24
|-13
|11
|22
|King's Lynn
|16
|2
|2
|12
|15
|36
|-21
|8
|23
|Dover
|16
|0
|3
|13
|13
|39
|-26
|-9
