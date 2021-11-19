Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Neil McCann could join new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers coaching staff, with tentative talks having taken place over a role for the former Dundee and Inverness CT boss. (Sun) external-link

Van Bronckhorst's long-term assistant John Paul van Gastel won't be coming to Rangers but deals are likely to be concluded over the weekend for Roy Makaay as a striking coach/analyst, Arno Phillips as performance coach and Tori Bosschart as a video analyst. (Daily Record) external-link

Barry Ferguson says his former Rangers team-mate Van Bronckhorst has inherited a squad good enough to win the Scottish title this season and next. (Daily Record) external-link

Fifa is set to approve a yellow card amnesty for the World Cup play-offs - for which Scotland have qualified - meaning all bookings accrued in the group stage are wiped for the semi-final. (ESPN) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor has urged Celtic to put on a show worthy of Bertie Auld in Saturday's League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone, the club's first match since the Lisbon Lions legend's death. (Herald) external-link

Striker Christian Doidge is set to boost Hibs by making his comeback from injury in Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Rangers, but midfielder Josh Magennis may not be fit until the new year. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link