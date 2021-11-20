Jersey Bulls ease to 3-0 Banstead Athletic victory
Jersey Bulls moved into the top six in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Banstead Athletic.
Fraser Barlow hit the post for Bulls after 10 minutes, but Jonny Le Quesne sent them in front 20 minutes later.
Lorne Bickley had a 52nd-minute goal ruled out for offside, but Sol Solomon doubled the lead two minutes later
Top scorer Solomon made it 3-0 with 12 minutes left as the islanders got their sixth win from nine away matches.