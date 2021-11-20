Last updated on .From the section Football

Sol Solomon has now scored 22 goals this season for Jersey Bulls

Jersey Bulls moved into the top six in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South with a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Banstead Athletic.

Fraser Barlow hit the post for Bulls after 10 minutes, but Jonny Le Quesne sent them in front 20 minutes later.

Lorne Bickley had a 52nd-minute goal ruled out for offside, but Sol Solomon doubled the lead two minutes later

Top scorer Solomon made it 3-0 with 12 minutes left as the islanders got their sixth win from nine away matches.