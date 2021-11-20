Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey could well have conceded more goals had it not bee for a number of fines saves from goalkeeper Josh Addison

Guernsey FC's winless run was extended to five games as they lost 3-2 at second-placed Uxbridge in Isthmian League South Central.

Juwon Akintunde gave the hosts a 30th-minute lead before Ryan Haugh doubles Uxbridge's tally just before half time.

Top scorer Ross Allen got once back a minute after the break for Guernsey.

Mahlondo Martin curled in a free-kick with nine minutes to go to make it 3-1 before Kieran Mahon's consolation in the third minute of stoppage time.

Guernsey could have conceded more but for a number of fine saves from Josh Addison in either half while Uxbridge striker Akintunde had a second goal disallowed for offside with 17 minutes left.

The defeat was Guernsey's fourth in eight matches since startoing their season in October after Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted to the island.

They have not won since a 2-0 win over Northwood almost a month ago - losing three and drawing the other two of their last five matches.