Last updated on .From the section European Football

Man City will play RB Leipzig behind closed doors next month

Manchester City's Champions League group-stage game at RB Leipzig will be played behind closed doors because of a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany.

The game takes place at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, 7 December.

Fans will not be permitted to attend due to the German state of Saxony, where Leipzig are based, going into partial lockdown.

Covid cases are rising quickly in Germany with Friday's 57,302 infections a new record.

The game against Leipzig is the last in the group stage for City, who beat the German side 6-3 at Etihad Stadium in September.

Pep Guardiola's side currently top the group with nine points, one ahead of Paris St-Germain, with Leipzig bottom on one point.