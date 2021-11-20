Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stewart met an Ahmed Salam cross to head home at the near post

Linfield inflicted a second league defeat of the season on Irish Premiership leaders Cliftonville with a crucial 1-0 win at Windsor Park.

A Jordan Stewart header won it for the Blues and took them to within six points of the Reds.

Glentoran edged past Crusaders 1-0 at Seaview while Glenavon won 3-0 away to Warrenpoint Town.

Carrick Rangers won 1-0 at Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts defeated Portadown 4-2 at Stangmore Park.

At Windsor Park, Stewart's goal arrived in the 50th minute and ensured the title holders bounced back from last week's defeat by Crusaders with a victory.

It was set up by good work on the left by Ahmed Salad, who got past Conor McDermott and delivered an inviting cross, with Stewart getting across his marker to guide a clever header past Declan Dunne.

Christy Manzinga missed two excellent chances for the Blues, lifting an early shot over the crossbar when through on goal before misconnecting with a close-range effort that would have doubled his side's lead.

Linfield, who totally dominated the opening half hour, hit the bar through a Jimmy Callacher header before the Reds came into the match towards the break.

Jonny Addis headed over on the half-hour mark and, just moments from time, substitute Paul O'Neill headed a good chance to equalise just wide.

Plum free-kick sees Glens beat Crues at Seaview

Glentoran remain in fourth place but draw level on points with Larne above them courtesy of their one-goal win over Crusaders at Seaview.

Hrvoje Plum scored the decisive goal with 10 minutes remaining as his perfectly floated free-kick from the edge of the area flew round the wall and past Jonny Tuffey into the net.

Earlier, Paul Heatley passed up two good chances and Ben Kennedy was denied by Aaron McCarey, while at the other end Conor McMenamin was denied by Jonny Tuffey and Robbie McDaid hit the bar.

Glentoran have now won five and drawn three of their last eight Premiership outings after this first top-flight victory over the Crues at Seaview for 10 years.

Gibson goal wins it for Carrick at Ballymena

Carrick celebrated victory at the Showgrounds

Carrick secured a first win in seven Premiership games thanks to Jordan Gibson's 70th-minute winner at the Showgrounds, giving Stuart King's side a second league win over Ballymena this season.

Gibson latched on to Kyle Cherry's through pass and guided the ball past Jordan Williamson with referee Declan Hassan dismissing the home side's appeals for offside.

Ballymena had been reduced to 10 men on 62 minutes when Ross Redman received a second yellow card for a foul outside the penalty area and, despite their late efforts and a couple of penalty appeals, they were unable to find an equaliser.

Seventh-placed Carrick Rangers now have a five-point cushion over Glenavon, who leapfrog Ballymena United on goal difference thanks to their win at Warrenpoint Town.

Warrenpoint's losing run continues

After a quiet opening, Glenavon took the lead at Milltown on the half-hour mark when Robert Garrett's through ball sent Matthew Fitzpatrick clear of the Warrenpoint defence and the striker produced an assured finish to lob the ball over 'Point keeper Conor Mitchell.

Two Glenavon goals just before half-time put the visitors in control. First, Peter Campbell was brought down in the penalty area by Gavin Peers and Michael O'Connor smashed the resultant penalty straight up the middle.

Then just a couple of minutes later, O'Connor was on hand to score with a first-time shot from inside the penalty area after a Campbell corner wasn't cleared.

Glenavon had further chances to add to their tally in the second period, with Calum Birney, Danny Wallace and Josh Doyle all hitting the woodwork.

Warrenpoint have now lost 12 league games in a row since beating Ballymena on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Swifts too good for Ports at Stangmore

In a frenetic opening at Stangmore Park, Dungannon took a third-minute lead when Joe McCready had space to steer a shot past Jethren Barr.

Worse was to follow for the visitors two minutes later when Paul Finnegan miskicked and McCready was able to cut the ball back for the in-rushing Rhyss Campbell to sweep home a shot.

Portadown responded in the eighth minute when Swifts keeper Dwayne Nelson, under pressure, could only punch a Chris Lavery free kick into the air and Finnegan was on hand to nod home the loose ball from a couple of yards out.

The Ports levelled three minutes before the break when Sammie McLeod latched onto Lavery's flick-on and produced a superb left-foot, first time volley past Nelson.

The game took another twist with 11 minutes left when Darragh McBrien surged down the left flank before crossing for a tap-in for McCready to put the Swifts back in front.

It was McBrien who clinched the victory with virtually the last kick of the game when he raced clear to beat Barr.