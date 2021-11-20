Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers replaced Airdrieonians at the top of Scottish League 1 with victory at the home of the Diamonds.

Late goals by Mitch Megginson and Fraser Fyvie took Paul Hartley's side two points above the deposed leaders.

Montrose are a point off Airdrie after Cammy Ballantyne netted the only goal away to Falkirk.

Queen's Park slipped a place to fourth after losing at Peterhead, Alloa lost at home to Dumbarton, and Clyde defeated visitors East Fife.

Luca Connell put Queen's Park in front at Balmoor but Scott Brown's penalty and Russell McLean's strike turned the game in Peterhead's favour.

Stuart Carswell's spot-kick gave Dumbarton the lead at Recreation Park and Alloa levelled through Conor Sammon.

However, the Wasps' Fernandy Mendy was sent off after receiving a second booking and the Sons were soon ahead again through Eoghan Stokes.

Kyle Connell got East Fife's second-half opener at Clyde but David Goodwillie levelled and Ross Cunningham's double took them five points clear of the bottom-placed Fifers.