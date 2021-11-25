Last updated on .From the section Football

Women's World Cup qualifying Group B: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer; listen on BBC Radio Scotland; TV, radio and text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa is wary of new Ukraine counterpart Lluis Cortes as the two Spaniards vie for Women's World Cup qualification.

Their sides meet at Hampden Park on Friday as part of a group in which their homeland start as favourites.

It will be 35-year-old Cortes' first game in charge having left Barcelona this summer despite winning the Champions League and a domestic double.

"A brilliant coach coming from the Barcelona academy," Losa says.

"He will probably try to implement all this philosophy, concepts and experience that he had at Barcelona.

"I am sure he will do a fantastic job, but we have the opportunity to compete and see what he can do in just a few training sessions and one camp and we will be ready for that."

Scotland are level with Spain at the top of Group B after three consecutive wins apiece, while Ukraine are six points behind, albeit having played a game less, having been thumped 6-0 at home by the top seeds in their last qualifier.

However, with the Scots ranked 22nd in the world and Ukraine just nine places behind, Losa stresses they are "a team that can match us" and remain rivals for a qualification spot.

Having scouted not only Ukraine's national team but their Champions League representatives, Losa expects: "A team that has the qualities to counter-attack very well, dangerous in crossing and also good in high pressing."

The Scotland boss is focusing on this "most important challenge at present" before turning his attention to facing the 10th-ranked Spaniards in Seville on Tuesday as he aims for a maximum six points from the double header.

Team news

Rangers forward Lizzie Arnot and Hibernian full-back Amy Muir were called into the Scotland squad earlier this week after the withdrawal of defender Kirsty Smith and striker Kirsty Hanson.

The duo's Manchester United team-mate, Martha Thomas, had been an earlier withdrawal through injury, with two forwards - Sassuolo's Lana Clelland and Bristol City's Abi Harrison - being added.

Birmingham City's Christie Murray is another option up front having made a return to the squad in Losa's original selection.