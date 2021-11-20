Match ends, Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.
Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Fiorentina ended AC Milan's unbeaten start to the Serie A season with an entertaining 4-3 victory in Florence.
Fiorentina opened a 3-0 lead before a quickfire Zlatan Ibrahimovic double saw Milan threaten to mount a comeback.
Alfred Duncan tapped in an opener and Riccardo Saponara curled in a superb second from distance before half-time.
Vlahovic grabbed his first on the hour, rounding Ciprian Tatarusanu to finish, and scored Fiorentina's fourth late on.
The highly-rated 21-year-old fired in from 20 yards to put the game beyond Milan, despite Lorenzo Venuti's 96th-minute own goal.
It was Serbia forward Vlahovic's 27th Serie A goal in 2021, the most in a calendar year for any Fiorentina player in the league since 1960.
Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, becomes the oldest player to score at least two goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to net a double in Europe's big-five leagues in the 2000s.
Milan sit second, level on points with Napoli having played a game more, while Fiorentina climb to sixth.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Terracciano
- 29Odriozola
- 23Venuti
- 98dos Santos de Paulo
- 3Biraghi
- 5BonaventuraSubstituted forCastrovilliat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 18Torreira
- 32DuncanSubstituted forMalehat 90+3'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forGonzálezat 69'minutes
- 9Vlahovic
- 8Saponara
Substitutes
- 10Castrovilli
- 14Maleh
- 17Terzic
- 19Frison
- 22González
- 24Benassi
- 25Rosati
- 28Distefano
- 31Cerofolini
- 33Sottil
- 34S Amrabat
- 67Munteanu
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20KaluluSubstituted forFlorenziat 57'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 46Gabbia
- 19HernándezBooked at 90mins
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 74'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 57'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forGiroudat 57'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forKrunicat 80'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 4Bennacer
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 9Giroud
- 13Romagnoli
- 25Florenzi
- 30Messias
- 33Krunic
- 41Bakayoko
- 64Pellegri
- 83Mirante
- 90Desplanches
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.
Goal!
Own Goal by Lorenzo Venuti, Fiorentina. Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 3.
Post update
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Theo Hernández with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simon Kjaer (AC Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.
Booking
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Youssef Maleh replaces Joseph Alfred Duncan.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Simon Kjaer tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Rade Krunic (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 4, AC Milan 2. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolás González.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).
Post update
Álvaro Odriozola (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Theo Hernández (AC Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Rafael Leão because of an injury.
Post update
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).