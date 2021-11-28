Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United0Bristol CityBristol City0

Sheffield United v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 22Davies
  • 20Bogle
  • 16Norwood
  • 24Hourihane
  • 3Stevens
  • 27Gibbs-White
  • 17McGoldrick
  • 7Brewster

Substitutes

  • 8Berge
  • 10Sharp
  • 14Burke
  • 19Robinson
  • 23Osborn
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 31Eastwood

Bristol City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1BentleyBooked at 20mins
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 17Baker
  • 36Scott
  • 38Benarous
  • 15Bakinson
  • 42Massengo
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 14Weimann
  • 9Martin

Substitutes

  • 2Simpson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Atkinson
  • 12O'Leary
  • 16Pring
  • 18Semenyo
  • 21Wells
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).

  2. Post update

    Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.

  8. Booking

    Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

  11. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

  14. Post update

    Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).

  16. Post update

    Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham20134349163343
2Bournemouth20126236162042
3West Brom2097427161134
4Blackburn209653427733
5Coventry209652723433
6QPR199553124732
7Stoke209472421331
8Huddersfield208482323028
9Swansea207672526-127
10Millwall206952021-127
11Blackpool207672022-227
12Middlesbrough207582323026
13Birmingham207581921-226
14Luton206772726125
15Nottm Forest206772423125
16Preston206772226-425
17Sheff Utd206682326-324
18Bristol City206682128-724
19Hull2063111623-721
20Cardiff2063112134-1321
21Reading2082102632-620
22Peterborough2044121738-2116
23Barnsley2026121331-1812
24Derby1941051618-21
View full Championship table

