Sheffield United v Bristol City

Foul by David McGoldrick (Sheffield United).
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 18Foderingham
- 6Basham
- 12Egan
- 22Davies
- 20Bogle
- 16Norwood
- 24Hourihane
- 3Stevens
- 27Gibbs-White
- 17McGoldrick
- 7Brewster
Substitutes
- 8Berge
- 10Sharp
- 14Burke
- 19Robinson
- 23Osborn
- 29Ndiaye
- 31Eastwood
Bristol City
Formation 3-5-2
- 1BentleyBooked at 20mins
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 17Baker
- 36Scott
- 38Benarous
- 15Bakinson
- 42Massengo
- 11O'Dowda
- 14Weimann
- 9Martin
Substitutes
- 2Simpson
- 3Dasilva
- 5Atkinson
- 12O'Leary
- 16Pring
- 18Semenyo
- 21Wells
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Alex Scott (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alex Scott with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ayman Benarous.
Booking
Daniel Bentley (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Baker.
Post update
Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).
Post update
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Enda Stevens with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).
Post update
Han-Noah Massengo (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United).
Post update
Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).
Match report to appear here.