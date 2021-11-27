Giovanni van Bronckhorst heads for West Lothian for his first Scottish Premiership game as Rangers manager having got his tenure off to a flying start with a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague.

However, despite a four-point lead at the top, last Sunday's League Cup semi-final defeat by Hibs - and a record of three wins in their latest six outings - means question marks remain about their domestic performances. It also led to centre-half Connor Goldson's suggestion that some of his team-mates lack the "hunger" they had last season.

Despite Livingston earning a reputation of making it tough for the Old Firm, especially on their own artificial surface, they have failed to score against Rangers in their latest nine meetings - losing 11 of their last 12 and drawing the other since a 1-0 win at home in September 2018.

However, David Martindale's mid-table side go into this one unbeaten in five and drawing three in a row.

Team news

Livingston have no fresh injuries, but on-loan midfielder Ben Williamson is unable to face his parent club and defender Ayo Obileye completes a two-match suspension.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly remain out along with Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden.

Rangers have an unchanged squad. Neither centre-half Leon Balogun nor strikerKemar Roofe are ready to return after missing games in the past week.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We are coming up against some top, top players so we need to impose our game-plan on Rangers.

"But I am looking forward to playing against a new Rangers team. I know it's not a new team but there's different philosophies coming from Giovanni, so I am looking forward to that."

Rangers captain James Tavernier: "The boys are always hungry. They are at Rangers for a reason. They are at Rangers to be winning trophies, to be winning games every single week.

"When the boss came, I knew before his arrival the boys were really looking forward to working with him and you saw how much of that came out in the game on Thursday night."

Did you know? Rangers have kept a clean sheet in their last seven league games against Livingston, as well as each of their last five such matches away from home.

