Leicester City v Watford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jonny Evans missed Thursday's Europa League victory over Legia Warsaw after an injury in the warm-up

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Jonny Evans will be assessed after pulling out of Thursday's Europa League victory over Legia Warsaw with a thigh issue.

Ricardo Pereira is the latest addition to the Foxes' injury list, while James Justin is not yet ready to return.

Watford pair Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Nkoulou are out with respective knee and hamstring injuries sustained during the victory over Manchester United.

Midfielder Juraj Kucka is available again after serving a one-match ban.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri goes back to King Power Stadium with his old side Leicester struggling to find their feet.

The Hornets have been very up and down under Ranieri. They didn't build on their other big win under him, 5-2 at Everton, so I don't really fancy them to win here either - even though they did a job on Manchester United last time out.

Leicester should win, but then I have been saying that a lot about them this season.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won seven of the 12 Premier League meetings (D2, L3).

The Foxes have won all six of their home Premier League matches against the Hornets by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Watford have never kept a clean sheet against Leicester in a record 20 top-flight meetings.

Leicester City

Leicester could lose three consecutive home league games without scoring for the first time since 1983.

The Foxes could set an unwanted club record of nine top-flight home defeats in a calendar year.

Brendan Rodgers' side have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League matches.

Their next victory in the Premier League will be their 200th in the competition.

Jamie Vardy has scored three penalties in his last three home league appearances against Watford.

Watford

Watford failed to score in their seven defeats so far this campaign but have managed 16 goals in their five other league games.

They are currently on a club top-flight record run of 22 games without a clean sheet.

Should he score this weekend, Emmanuel Dennis would become just the sixth player to reach five goals and five assists in 12 or fewer Premier League appearances, emulating Eric Cantona, Jurgen Klinsmann, Arjen Robben, Andrey Arshavin and Bruno Fernandes.

The Nigerian has been involved in six of Watford's last seven league goals, scoring two and setting up four.

My Leicester City XI Choose your Leicester City formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Watford XI Choose your Watford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team