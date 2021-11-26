Brentford v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is winless in six matches

TEAM NEWS

Brentford will have forward Yoane Wissa available for selection again following an ankle injury.

Mads Sorensen and Mathias Jensen are both back in contention but Mathias Jorgensen is likely to miss out.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez may welcome back Demarai Gray, whose muscle injury is not as serious as first feared.

Abdoulaye Doucoure will also face a fitness test, while Richarlison and Mason Holgate are suspended.

Yerry Mina, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Tom Davies are all still out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides are on a bad run of results, but it is Everton who I am most concerned about because they have been playing poorly too.

At least Brentford's draw at Newcastle last week was a step in the right direction after four straight losses. Yes, the Bees have started to concede a lot of goals, but Everton just don't look capable of punishing them at the moment.

Rafa Benitez's side started the season really well but injuries have taken their toll on a shallow squad. I look at them now and they are just a shadow of their former selves.

With the Merseyside derby coming up next week, Benitez needs a positive result, and fast. I don't see him getting one in west London though.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first league fixture between Everton and Brentford since 1954, when the Toffees won 6-1 at home in the second tier.

Brentford's penalty shoot-out triumph in the League Cup in 2010 was the most recent meeting between the clubs.

Brentford

Brentford's draw at Newcastle United last weekend ended a run of four defeats.

They are winless in five Premier League home games, losing the past three. Only 31% of their points have come at home - the lowest ratio of any top-flight team.

Brentford conceded just two goals in their opening five Premier League fixtures but have let in 15 in the subsequent seven.

The Bees have conceded an unrivalled 11 goals in the first half of Premier League games this season.

Rico Henry has scored in consecutive Premier League matches for Brentford, having netted just twice in his first 120 league appearances.

Everton

Everton are winless in six Premier League games, their worst run since January 2018 under Sam Allardyce.

Their tally of two points from those six matches is a league low.

Everton have won five of their last six Premier League games in London, matching their total number of victories from the previous 32 visits.

They have won five successive Premier League away fixtures against promoted opposition.

