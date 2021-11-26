Manchester City v West Ham United

TEAM NEWS
Manchester City will continue to monitor midfielders Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who were both unavailable for the midweek win versus Paris Saint-Germain because of injuries.
Kevin de Bruyne remains sidelined following his positive Covid-19 test.
West Ham are set to recall top scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after they were rested against Rapid Vienna.
The Hammers' only confirmed absentee is Angelo Ogbonna.
The Italian centre-back is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, and is unlikely to play again this season.
- Man City step up efforts to keep Sterling - Friday's gossip
- Moyes praises West Ham's performance against Rapid Vienna
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester City seem to have found a bit of rhythm since the international break - they went through the gears to beat Everton last weekend and then played very well in their win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
We saw the Hammers put in a really impressive performance to beat Liverpool a couple of weeks ago, but I just wonder if they might hit a bit of a sticky patch after their good run was ended by Wolves.
They will have to be back at their best to have any chance of leaving the Etihad Stadium with anything at all. I am backing City here.
Prediction: 2-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.
- The Hammers won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015 but that is their only victory in their last 15 league fixtures away to City (D1, L13).
- City had scored in 20 consecutive league and cup games against West Ham until last month's Carabao Cup tie at the London Stadium, which ended 0-0 (with the hosts progressing on penalties).
Manchester City
- Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their past seven Premier League home games, with the exception last month's 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.
- They have lost four of the previous five top-flight home matches in which they did not keep a clean sheet, including each of the last three.
- Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in his past eight league appearances against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five.
- Sterling is two short of 100 Premier League goals.
- Bernardo Silva is vying to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time.
West Ham United
- Defeat at Wolves ended West Ham's run of four consecutive Premier League wins.
- They are in danger of losing back-to-back league games for the first time since April.
- The Hammers have won 20 top-flight fixtures in 2021, their highest total in a calendar year since claiming 21 victories in 1986.
- West Ham's only Premier League win away to reigning champions was by 1-0 at Manchester United in December 2001.
- They have taken just five points from a possible 75 in such fixtures, losing 22 of 25 matches.