Jake Livermore: West Brom to appeal against midfielder's red card against Huddersfield

Jake Livermore is sent off for West Brom during their defeat by Huddersfield
Jake Livermore was sent off by referee Tim Robinson on 78 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium

West Brom will appeal against a red card shown to Jake Livermore in their Championship defeat by Huddersfield.

Livermore was dismissed on 78 minutes by referee Tim Robinson in the 1-0 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 32-year-old was sent off for violent conduct after he went into a challenge on Huddersfield's Fraizer Campbell with a high boot.

Albion have contacted the Football Association and will submit a claim of wrongful dismissal.

