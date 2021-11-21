Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Jake Livermore was sent off by referee Tim Robinson on 78 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium

West Brom will appeal against a red card shown to Jake Livermore in their Championship defeat by Huddersfield.

Livermore was dismissed on 78 minutes by referee Tim Robinson in the 1-0 defeat at the John Smith's Stadium.

The 32-year-old was sent off for violent conduct after he went into a challenge on Huddersfield's Fraizer Campbell with a high boot.

Albion have contacted the Football Association and will submit a claim of wrongful dismissal.