Lewis Cook (right) started in central midfield in Bournemouth's defeat by bottom-placed Derby County

Lewis Cook was thrilled to be "back out on the pitch" despite Bournemouth falling to a surprise defeat by Derby County in the Championship.

Cook, 24, made his first Cherries start since March following a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The former Leeds United player had returned to action off the bench against Swansea earlier this month.

"I felt ready, it's part of the process really to take everything as it comes," Cook told BBC Radio Solent.

"It was disappointing not to come away with the three points, but personally, it was just great to be back out on the pitch and kicking a ball around."

Cook and Bournemouth made a strong start as they led 2-1 at half-time at Pride Park.

But after Cook made way for Gavin Kilkenny in the second half, the hosts turned the match around to win 3-2 and inflict a first away defeat of the season on Scott Parker's side.

"It was tough to try and get on the ball and they tried to stop that at source," the England international added.

"But I can't complain, I don't mind where I play, there's a great group of lads and some real squad depth so we're all battling for each other.

"Every loss we have this season we're going to be disappointed, we set the standards quite high so we'll learn from it.

"It was a tough afternoon, very physical, but we'd have liked to have got much more of a foothold into the game and taken more control.

"We're good enough players to deal with that."

Bournemouth return to Championship action on Wednesday when they travel to Millwall.