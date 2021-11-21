Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

The incident was alleged to have taken place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium during Rotherham United's 3-1 win

Rotherham United are investigating after a visiting Cambridge United fan complained they were racially abused.

The incident was said to have taken place during Saturday's League One clash at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

"Rotherham United are disappointed to learn of an alleged incident of racial abuse aimed at a Cambridge United supporter," a club statement said.

The club added it would work closely with South Yorkshire Police to investigate the incident.