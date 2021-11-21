French Ligue 1
LyonLyon0MarseilleMarseille0

Lyon v Marseille suspended as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Payet
Payet was hit by the bottle in the opening minutes of the game at Lyon

Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille was interrupted after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Payet was hit when ready to take a corner after five minutes and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet.

Former West Ham midfielder Payet left the Groupama Stadium pitch with an ice pack on his head.

The game was suspended at around 19:55 GMT and has yet to restart.

Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

A Marseille game at Nice in August was abandoned in similar circumstances, when Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Nice were deducted two points, one of which was suspended, and Payet was given a one-game ban.

And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other. People then ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

Line-ups

Lyon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lopes
  • 17Gusto
  • 2Diomandé
  • 27Boateng
  • 3Emerson
  • 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 25Caqueret
  • 29Shaqiri
  • 8Aouar
  • 7Toko Ekambi
  • 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima

Substitutes

  • 4Lukeba
  • 5Denayer
  • 9Dembele
  • 12Silva Milagres
  • 18Cherki
  • 19Keita
  • 20Slimani
  • 23Mendes Ribeiro
  • 30Pollersbeck

Marseille

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16López
  • 21Rongier
  • 2Saliba
  • 15Caleta-Car
  • 14Peres Petroni
  • 6Guendouzi
  • 4Kamara
  • 10Payet
  • 29Lirola
  • 9Milik
  • 20De la Fuente

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 7Harit
  • 8Santos da Silva
  • 11de Lima
  • 12Dieng
  • 22Gueye
  • 23Amavi
  • 26Targhalline
  • 30Mandanda
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Sinaly Diomandé.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st November 2021

  • LyonLyon0MarseilleMarseille0
  • BrestBrest4LensLens0
  • AngersAngers1LorientLorient0
  • MetzMetz3BordeauxBordeaux3
  • StrasbourgStrasbourg1ReimsReims1
  • TroyesTroyes0Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1
  • ClermontClermont1NiceNice2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG14121132141837
2Nice1483325111426
3Rennes1474324121225
4Marseille146622012824
5Lens147342518724
6Angers145632016421
7Lyon145542121020
8Strasbourg145452519619
9Monaco145451918119
10Montpellier145452121019
11Nantes145361919018
12Lille144551821-317
13Brest143652021-115
14Lorient143651321-815
15Reims142751518-313
16Bordeaux142752130-913
17Troyes143471322-913
18Clermont143471728-1113
19Saint-Étienne142661628-1212
20Metz141671630-149
View full French Ligue 1 table

