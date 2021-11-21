Last updated on .From the section European Football

Payet was hit by the bottle in the opening minutes of the game at Lyon

Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille was interrupted after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Payet was hit when ready to take a corner after five minutes and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet.

Former West Ham midfielder Payet left the Groupama Stadium pitch with an ice pack on his head.

The game was suspended at around 19:55 GMT and has yet to restart.

Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

A Marseille game at Nice in August was abandoned in similar circumstances, when Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Nice were deducted two points, one of which was suspended, and Payet was given a one-game ban.

And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other. People then ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.