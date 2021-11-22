Gareth Southgate: England manager signs new contract through to December 2024

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate led England to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy on penalties

England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract to keep him in the role until December 2024.

Southgate, whose previous contract was set to run out after the 2022 winter World Cup in Qatar, has been manager of the national side since November 2016.

He led England to the final of Euro 2020 - their best men's performance in 55 years - in July.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. We have a great opportunity in front of us," he said.

Southgate will oversee England's progress at next year's World Cup, which runs from 21 November-18 December, and the qualification stages for Euro 2024, with the tournament taking place from 14 June-14 July.

Assistant manager Steve Holland has also agreed a new deal through to the end of 2024.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the players and support team for their hard work," Southgate said.

"I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future."

Southgate initially took over as caretaker manager from Sam Allardyce in September 2016 before being appointed permanently two months later.

He led England to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years in 2018.

Under his tenure, they also finished third in the Uefa Nations League before reaching the Euro 2020 final, where they lost on penalties to Italy - their only defeat of the year.

England have won 44 of their 68 matches under Southgate, with 14 defeats and 10 draws.

They thrashed San Marino in their most recent international outing to secure their place at the next World Cup.

It has been widely reportedexternal-link that this new contract will increase Southgate's salary to between £5-6m a year.

  • Comment posted by gerrardsawaster, today at 12:55

    The most successful manager since Alf Ramsey. More finals and semi finals than the previous umpteen England managers put together. A young exciting team that respects him and actually wants to wear the shirt.

    Cue the moaners….

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 12:53

    Good. Nice bloke. Made England enjoyable to watch again.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 13:02

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Clearly you've not watched England 🤣

  • Comment posted by Zapi, today at 12:55

    People love to slag him off but I think he's done a great job.

    • Reply posted by inyourface, today at 13:14

      inyourface replied:
      What’s he won?

  • Comment posted by Derek Trotter, today at 12:54

    Looking forward to more tactical genius and playing in-form players over the next couple of years then...

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 13:18

      aj replied:
      In form, really, some yes but some just favourites

  • Comment posted by all together now, today at 12:59

    Semi finals of World Cup; first major final for 55 years. Breeze through qualification
    Of course deserves this commitment!

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 13:19

      Dad replied:
      The luckiest draws of any English manager.
      If he was any luckier he would
      Face san Marino in the world cup final and regularly win the euros (lottery) every month.

  • Comment posted by DataScientist, today at 12:58

    Objectively the best manager of England since 1966 according to results obtained. And yet people still complain. Can't think of anyone better to replace him.

    • Reply posted by Anthony Green, today at 13:03

      Anthony Green replied:
      Alex Ferguson, apparently.
      Well, it seems no one else has been able to do as well as he did...

  • Comment posted by TeamStealth, today at 13:04

    Southgate doesn't get the credit he deserves from many. Under his management we've gone from being a team that got humiliated in the Euros to Iceland to a team that will be widely considered to be amongst the favourites to win the World Cup. Some so called supporters just act like we have a divine right to win things and play champagne football whilst doing it.

    • Reply posted by beshocked, today at 13:10

      beshocked replied:
      Southgate has managed pretty good results but England had a golden opportunity to beat Croatia and Italy. Southgate’s conservative mindset let England down. England should never try winning matches with penalty shootouts.

      Sitting back when 1-0 up is a negative mindset. Southgate has to learn to use his bench more effectively in these matches. Be more positive going forward.

  • Comment posted by Warden001, today at 13:04

    Think of all the other England manager since 1966. How many of them have got us to a major final?
    I cannot think of a better English manager than Southgate currently plying their trade in the world.
    Good luck to you Mr Southgate.

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 13:14

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      Exactly. And more importantly if you aren’t English why take the job?

      Why take on a bunch of fans with the most unrealistic expectations in the world. The England job is probably the least desirable in the world.

  • Comment posted by Samb088, today at 13:11

    I’ve got a lot of time for Gareth, I really do; however, why is this not dependant on our performance at the WC? Whilst I would say (and hope) the chances are slim, if we barrel out of the WC at the group stage, then there would be an inevitability that GS has to go. We’ve now just tied ourselves to 2 years’ further compensation. I get that it shows trust, but it doesn’t make business sense.

  • Comment posted by ianbgfc, today at 13:01

    Three more years of coma inducing negative football then.......

    • Reply posted by inyourface, today at 13:17

      inyourface replied:
      And hooligans

  • Comment posted by Em, today at 12:58

    England fans are something else. Man delivers your country to a major final and at the time of writing pretty much every comment is slating him. He might be boring but he is perfectly competent.

    • Reply posted by matt1815, today at 13:08

      matt1815 replied:
      Please don't assume that the commenters on this forum represent all England fans. They are a highly-vocal minority of armchair experts. They love to complain but haven't actually come up with a solution to their perceived problem. I haven't seen a single comment with a solid alternative to Southgate.

  • Comment posted by Dave951, today at 13:05

    Why? He's blown England's best chances to win a major trophy on 3 occasions now.

    • Reply posted by inyourface, today at 13:18

      inyourface replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 13:12

    So another 2 tournaments he can bottle it and play defensively? Great.

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 12:58

    Despite all the criticism Southgate receives, this is the correct decision by the FA. Whether England will win a trophy - who knows? - but if anyone else had been brought in, that would simply disrupt the whole England set-up.

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 13:18

      aj replied:
      Not under Southgate that's for sure!

  • Comment posted by mmmmt, today at 13:12

    we bore them to sleep and then catch them napping

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 13:05

    Hopefully he will be the leader who convinces the England football authorities to boycott Qatar to show that ALL LIVES MATTER and that rich states cannot simply buy blinkers for the rest of the world, otherwise 2 years of "Taking the Knee" will just prove to have been a very shallow gesture

    • Reply posted by aj, today at 13:22

      aj replied:
      Nah they won't boycott it, they probably should but they won't. Just like F1 didn't.

  • Comment posted by stu87, today at 13:04

    Terrible news. The man does not learn from his mistakes. The same thing happened v Croatia as it did v Italy. It will happen again, the next time the pressure is on.

    • Reply posted by matt1815, today at 13:12

      matt1815 replied:
      If he didn't learn from his mistakes, how come England has beaten Croatia twice since then?

  • Comment posted by firminos teeth, today at 12:55

    People have criticised some of the negative football but we have not been short on goals and have not let many in and have been to a semi final and a final where we lost on penalties

    Good luck Gareth and the boys and remember hare and envy are the same as jealousy so you must be doing something right

    Roll on the World Cup

    • Reply posted by Martyn, today at 12:59

      Martyn replied:
      We've not lost a game this century!

  • Comment posted by pemby5, today at 12:53

    Good

  • Comment posted by Theworldisyours, today at 13:00

    4 more years of hurt then

