Scottish Gossip: Van Bronckhorst, Rangers, Hibs, Boyle, Ross, Celtic
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who starts work on Monday, should have intervened at half-time of Rangers' 3-1 Scottish League Cup 3-1 semi-final defeat by Hibernian, rather than remain in the stand, says former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Record)
And Thomson was amazed by Rangers defender Connor Goldson's post-match comments suggesting the team lack hunger. (Herald - subscription required)
Ex-Rangers player Derek McInnes suggests the side did not turn up at Hampden and believes Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent should not have been substituted. (Sun)
Sparta Prague, like Rangers, warmed up for Thursday's Europa League match at Ibrox with defeat, losing 4-0 to Slovacko. (Record)
New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to sign Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, 29, from former club Rangers. (Record)
Martin Boyle described himself as "dizzy" after scoring the hat-trick that took Hibs through to the Scottish League Cup final. (Express)
Boyle says his Hampden treble is "top of the pile" after comparing the feat to his Edinburgh derby goals and winning the Scottish Cup as an unused substitute. (Sun)
Head coach Jack Ross has challenged his Hibs players to complete an Old Firm double by beating Celtic in next month's final. (Record)
Scottish League Cup finalists Celtic "must embrace" the expectation of silverware, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Express)
Postecoglou pleads for patience over defender Christopher Jullien's return from long-term injury. (Sun)
Winning everything is Celtic's aim, says right-back Anthony Ralston. (Record)
Callum Booth hopes St Johnstone team-mate David Wotherpoon's injury in Saturday's League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic is not serious. (Courier - subscription required)
Booth backs Saints to bounce back from the end of their League Cup defence. (Courier - subscription required)
Hearts need to learn how to win ugly, says winger Barrie McKay following their second league defeat of the season against Motherwell. (Scotsman - subscription required)