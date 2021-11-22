Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Oxford's Kassam Stadium will host Tuesday's match against Fleetwood

Oxford United's League One game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday will go ahead after no new positive Covid-19 tests were returned on Monday.

Oxford's game at Wigan on Saturday was postponed after seven U's players tested positive for the virus prior to kick-off.

Those players are now self-isolating for 10 days.

The club confirmed on Monday that no positive tests have since been returned among players and staff.

Karl Robinson's Oxford have been given permission to field an emergency loan goalkeeper in Tuesday's match, if deemed necessary.

The U's dropped to eighth in the league over the weekend, while struggling Fleetwood sit in the relegation zone, in 22nd.