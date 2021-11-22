Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton has been manager of Truro City since the summer of 2019

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side are starting to hit their stride after a 1-0 victory at Kings Langley.

Andrew Neal's second-half goal was the difference between the sides as the White Tigers moved up to 12th in Southern League Premier South.

"I use the word momentum probably too much, but that's five unbeaten now, 13 points from 18 in the league," he said.

"If we keep doing that for the rest of the season we'll have a successful season, so it's quite pleasing."

Of Truro's seven league wins so far this season five have come away from home, a record that has impressed their boss.

"It's something that since I've taken over we've had a very good away record," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"You spend so much time on the coach together that you end up a little bit closer I think, you get a little bond.

"Our away form has been good, it's something pride ourselves on."