James Collins scored 13 goals in all competitions for Luton Town last season

Cardiff City striker James Collins says scoring his first goal for the club was a "weight off my shoulders".

The 30-year-old scored the Bluebirds' winning goal at Preston on Saturday, heading in Ryan Giles' corner after coming on at half time at Deepdale.

The Republic of Ireland striker was making his 17th appearance for Cardiff, although the majority of those have been as a second-half substitute.

"My goal ratio has been really poor, I expect better of myself," said Collins.

"I was brought to the club to score goals and no one will be a bigger critic of me than myself.

"I'm just delighted to get that weight off my shoulders because I've been desperate to score."

Since joining the club in May, Collins has had to compete with Wales forwards Kieffer Moore and Mark Harris for a place in the Cardiff City line-up.

However on Saturday, 19-year-old academy product Chanka Zimba was given the start by manager Steve Morison in the absence of Moore.

"Everyone knows that players want to play," said Collins.

"I respected it, took it on the chin and said to him [Morison] I'd be ready whenever he needed me.

"So I'm really glad I could then repay him with the winner."

Victory over Preston marked the first time this season the Bluebirds have recorded back-to-back league wins.

Both wins - also at home against Huddersfield - were courtesy of second-half comebacks after falling behind early on.

And Cardiff will need to continue their recent form as newly-appointed permanent manager Morison looks to put distance between the Bluebirds and the bottom three.

"I'm so happy for the boys," Collins added.

"I always knew I'd get a chance, and I was delighted to see the winner go in.

"We've been training so hard and been through a lot.

"So to get that away win makes the journey home special."