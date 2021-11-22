Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (centre) was sacked on Sunday after two years as Manchester United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "paid the price" for Manchester United's poor form - but captain Harry Maguire says the players must also take responsibility.

The Norwegian was sacked after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are eighth in the table.

"We know it has not been good enough. The recent performances have not been good enough," Maguire said.

United's defeat at Watford left them 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

The recent run of poor form includes a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford and a 2-0 home defeat by Manchester City, where they were outclassed.

Maguire, who was sent off at Watford for two bookings, added: "The manager spoke to us. It was an emotional day. We have huge respect for him.

"The results recently have not been good enough and unfortunately Ole has paid the price for that.

"We have to take a big responsibility as well."

Solskjaer said on Sunday he left the club with a "better squad" than he inherited and they are ready to "kick on" to win major trophies.

He replaced Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December 2018 before being appointed on a full-time basis in March.

United finished second and third in the Premier League under his tenure, but lost the Europa League final to Villarreal last season on penalties.

"It has snowballed from one thing to another," said Maguire, 28.

"We have not been delivering, individually and collectively. When you are not doing it collectively, the results pay the price.

"We have to take huge responsibility for that."

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United seek an interim manager until the end of the season.

His first match in charge will be Tuesday's Champions League tie against Villarreal.

Carrick said it was an "emotional time for everyone at the club" following Solskjaer's sacking.

"I worked with Ole for three years and I've known him for a lot longer," he said.

"To see him lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club.

"I want to say a massive thank you. I learned an awful lot. It was a sad day and I wish Ole all the best."

Carrick was asked by vice-chairman Ed Woodward to take over the managerial role on Sunday.

"This club has been my life for an awful long time now. I'm not too sure [how long it will be for] but that's not on my mind right now," he added.

"I have clear plans in my own mind of what we want to do and how we want to go about it and I'm looking forward to seeing it on the pitch."