World Cup qualifier: Wales aim to be ruthless against Greece

Wales have 10 points from their opening four qualify games as they chase a spot at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v Greece
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:15 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on all frequencies on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

Wales boss Gemma Grainger says her side will "look to be ruthless" against Greece to keep their World Cup qualifying bid on track.

Wales are currently second in Group I, trailing group favourites France, who Wales visit on Tuesday, 30 November.

Finishing as runners-up would give Wales a play-off berth as they chase a first major finals appearance.

"We really want to continue the momentum we have built in the previous two camps," Grainger said.

Wales will be looking for a similar performance against Greece to their last qualifier in which they thrashed Estonia 4-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.

Grainger is hoping her side can continue to look to play positively in front of a strong crowd in Llanelli, with over 4,000 tickets sold.

"Greece have some really good strength in possession and some really good players, but they also hopefully have some areas we feel we can exploit," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"We want to build on our performances and how we can exploit the opposition as well."

Captain Sophie Ingle says there is a confidence in the camp that Wales can get the three points they need.

"We want to keep the momentum going, we are pushing to be better, always demanding more of each other," she said.

"When it matters in games we have been getting goals.

"At home we should have a lot of the ball and we will demand that of ourselves.

"We can't underestimate Greece, we have to play to our standards."

'Playing teams like Greece is not always as easy as people think it's going to be'

Wales are without a key player as Reading midfielder Rachel Rowe is still ruled out by the hamstring injury suffered in training on international duty last month.

Leicester City's Hannah Cain is also unavailable having been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

"We knew when planning for this World Cup campaign that we would have to be adaptable," Grainger added.

"While it has been nice in the first two camps to sit here and talk no major injuries, we have been prepared for this.

"We have shown in the last camp there are players ready to step into positions, it is nice to utilise the whole team.

"Everyone will have to play a part."

