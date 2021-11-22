Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Lana Clelland (right) featured for Scotland against Hungary last month

Women's World Cup qualifying: Scotland v Ukraine Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Friday, 26 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT

Lana Clelland has been called up to the Scotland squad after Martha Thomas withdrew for the World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain.

The forward, 28, who plays for Italian Serie A club Sassuolo, has scored four goals in 30 international appearances.

Manchester United striker Thomas, 25, has withdrawn due to injury.

Scotland host Ukraine on Friday (GMT 19:35) at Hampden, before facing Spain in Seville, next Tuesday (GMT 20:00).

"Very frustrating to have to drop out of two very important games," admitted Thomas on Twitter.

"Wishing the girls all the best! Feel like luck isn't on my side at the moment, but I'll be working hard to get back fit asap."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cummings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham City), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lana Clelland (Sassuolo), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Jane Ross (Rangers)