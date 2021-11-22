Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Roy Makaay took in Rangers' Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat on Sunday

Rangers have appointed Roy Makaay, Yori Bosschaart and Arno Phillips to new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's backroom team.

Van Bronckhorst takes charge this week after replacing Steven Gerrard.

First team coach and former Netherlands striker Makaay worked as a coach at Feyenoord during Van Bronckhorst's spell as boss in Rotterdam.

Performance analyst Bosschart and fitness coach Phillips worked with the manager at Feyenoord and Guangzhou.

Makaay, like Van Bronckhorst, attended Rangers' 3-1 Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Hibernian at Hampden on Sunday.

The new Ibrox manager explained that he would like one more member of staff, saying: "I want quality in my back room and hopefully we can announce an addition in the next few days or weeks."