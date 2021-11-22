Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lukaku had scored four goals in 11 games this season before sustaining his ankle injury

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could return to the bench for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium forward has not played since injuring his ankle on 2 November in the Champions League win over Malmo.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said Lukaku "seemed OK" after training on Sunday but was still unsure if he will play.

Tuchel said he will be assessed on Monday with an appearance off the bench against Juve the "absolute maximum".

Chelsea are second in Group H, three points behind their Italian opponents, who top the group.

The Blues need a point from their remaining two games to guarantee progression to the last 16.

Germany forward Kai Havertz is a doubt with the hamstring problem that caused him to be substituted in Saturday's 3-0 win against Leicester.

Fellow Germany striker Timo Werner, who has been out with a hamstring injury since October, could feature while midfielder Jorginho is fit despite also being replaced in the second half against the Foxes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and forward Federico Bernardeschi are all out for Juventus while top scorer Paulo Dybala is a doubt.

Juventus are eighth in Serie A with six wins from 13 matches this season.