Abraham Odoh: Rochdale midfielder suffers racist abuse on social media
Last updated on .From the section Rochdale
Rochdale midfielder Abraham Odoh has been subjected to racist abuse on social media, the club have said in a statement released on Monday.
Dale said they were told the 21-year-old received a racially abusive message on one of his social media platforms.
The club said they would report the incident to the authorities and have also offered their support to Odoh.
"This abhorrent behaviour is completely unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated," the club added.