Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Dean Smith is the first Norwich manager to remain unbeaten in his first three Premier League games in charge since John Deehan drew his opening seven from January to February 1994

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is again without the injured Giovani Lo Celso, who is not yet ready for a first-team return.

Defender Cristian Romero is out until the new year.

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann remains out with a pelvic issue, but should return next week.

Milot Rashica has been ruled out for up to a month but Todd Cantwell is available again, having missed Tuesday's game due to Covid reasons.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich are on a nice little unbeaten run of four games, but I've seen this happen with teams near the bottom before - they have a few good results but it is never too long before they revert to type.

The Canaries have worked so hard to pick up those points but I just feel that there is a bump in the road coming. Tottenham are at home and they have got the quality and work-rate to win this one comfortably.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have beaten Norwich in three consecutive home league games for the first time since a run of five between 1989 and 1993.

Two of Norwich's three Premier League victories against Tottenham have come away from home, in December 1993 and April 2012.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have won all three of their home matches under Antonio Conte in all competitions.

Only Norwich and Wolves have scored fewer goals in the top flight than the 13 by Spurs this season.

They have won 28 of their last 32 home league games against promoted sides, including each of their last three without conceding.

Harry Kane has scored five goals in three league appearances against Norwich.

Spurs have won six of their last seven Premier League home fixtures played on a Sunday.

Norwich City

Norwich are unbeaten in four Premier League games for the first time since February 2013. Their eight points during that spell is two more than they managed in their previous 25 top-flight fixtures.

Teemu Pukki has scored three goals in his last four Premier League appearances, matching his total from the previous 24 top-flight games.

He has scored 63% of Norwich's Premier League goals this season, the highest proportion in the top flight.

The Canaries are on 99 wins and 299 defeats in top-flight away matches.

