Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Leicester City

Leon Bailey of Aston Villa points
Leon Bailey has endured wretched luck with injuries since joining Aston Villa in the summer

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has been ruled out until after Christmas with the thigh muscle injury that caused him to be substituted against Manchester City in midweek.

Matt Targett and Danny Ings are major doubts with respective head and hamstring injuries.

Leicester pair Youri Tielemans and James Justin have returned to training but are unlikely to feature on Sunday.

James Maddison is fit despite needing treatment against Southampton.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This should be a good game, because Villa are still on a high after Steven Gerrard's appointment and Leicester seem to be having one of those spells where they seem to make life difficult for themselves.

Foxes midfielder James Maddison has hit a purple patch at the moment with his goals and assists but, so far under Gerrard, Villa strike me as having proper plans for every team they face.

That's the same for every manager, of course, but Gerrard will leave no stone unturned. Maddison is Leicester's most creative player so he will specifically stop him from providing for Jamie Vardy - or try to anyway.

Prediction: 1-1

Steven Gerrard scored 31 goals in 99 Premier League appearances for Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers (2012-2015).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester can equal their longest league winning streak away to Aston Villa: three matches from 1936 to 1954.
  • Both Premier League meetings last season were won by the away team.

Aston Villa

  • They have lost 19 Premier League matches in 2021, a joint-high along with Southampton.
  • Fifteen of Villa's 19 league goals this season have come in the second half, including six from the 82nd minute onwards.
  • Ollie Watkins can become the first player to score in four consecutive Villa Premier League home games since Gareth Barry in November 2006.
  • Tyrone Mings will make his 100th Premier League appearance. His first and second games were both for Bournemouth at home to Leicester.
  • Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers were opposition managers in two Old Firm derbies in 2018, which both ended in 1-0 home wins.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have only won three of their past 11 league fixtures.
  • Their solitary clean sheet in 20 top-flight matches came in a 1-0 home victory against Wolves on the opening weekend of this season.
  • The Foxes have conceded multiple goals in nine of their 14 Premier League games this season, a joint-league high alongside Newcastle.
  • Leicester have equalled a Premier League record by scoring and conceding in 14 consecutive away matches. Blackburn did the same in 2012.
  • Jamie Vardy has scored five goals in seven league appearances against Aston Villa. He needs one Premier League goal to surpass Ian Wright's record of 93 after his 30th birthday.
  • James Maddison has scored in three successive games in all competitions.
  • Brendan Rodgers has won all six Premier League away matches as a manager against Aston Villa.

