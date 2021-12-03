West Ham United v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham manager David Moyes was critical of VAR following his side's draw with Brighton on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

West Ham United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Chelsea, with Aaron Cresswell due to be assessed after missing the draw with Brighton because of a back injury.

Angelo Ogbonna is a long-term absentee.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is likely to miss out, having been substituted in the win at Watford after injuring his hamstring.

Reece James could return following an ankle problem, but N'Golo Kante is expected to remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It looks like the international break has halted West Ham's momentum because they have not won any of their three Premier League games since - and I don't see them ending that run here.

Chelsea were fortunate to win at Watford on Wednesday, and their manager Thomas Tuchel admitted it afterwards. I am expecting a reaction from them on Saturday - and a much-improved performance - because they rarely play poorly two games in a row.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won three of their last six home league games against Chelsea (D1, L2), matching their total tally from the previous 14 meetings.

Chelsea can win three Premier League fixtures in a row against West Ham for the first time in 10 years.

West Ham United

West Ham have failed to win three successive league games following a run of four victories.

However, 24 points after 14 fixtures represents their best start to a Premier League season.

The Hammers' tally of 20 top-flight wins in 2021 is their highest in a single calendar year since 1986 - only Manchester City and Chelsea have better records since the turn of the year (with 30 and 22 victories respectively).

West Ham have lost two of their last four Premier League London derbies, as many as they had in their previous 10 such games.

Five of West Ham's last six top-flight home goals have come via a corner.

David Moyes has won only five of his 32 league matches as a manager against Chelsea. All five victories have come at home, including two with West Ham.

Michail Antonio has scored 11 Premier League goals in London derbies and registered 10 assists - both figures are club records.

Tomas Soucek has scored six headers since making his debut in February 2020, ranking him third in the Premier League during that period.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their 14 league fixtures this season.

The Blues have won their past four Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 12-1.

They have lost just two of their 22 away games in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel, keeping 13 clean sheets.

The west London side have conceded six league goals this season - the lowest amount of any team in the top five European leagues.

Chelsea are on a top-flight record run of seven successive away victories in London derbies.

The Blues have made 50 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season, the most by a side after 14 matches of a season since Manchester United in 2009.

They have had 16 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, at least three more than any other club.

Thomas Tuchel has won eight of his nine Premier League London derby matches. His win rate of 89% is the best of any top-flight manager to have taken charge of more than one.

Mason Mount is Chelsea's top scorer under Tuchel, with 10 goals in all competitions.

Mount has been directly involved in six goals (four goals and two assists) in his last five Premier League games, as many as in his previous 20 appearances combined.

Romelu Lukaku has scored a career-best nine Premier League goals against West Ham.

