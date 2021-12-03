Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ruben Neves served a one-game ban in midweek after accumulating five yellow cards

TEAM NEWS

Wolves welcome back midfielder Ruben Neves, who was suspended for Wednesday's goalless draw with Burnley.

Daniel Podence and Marcal are expected to miss out as they both continue to isolate following positive Covid tests.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will give a fitness update on his squad on Friday afternoon.

This game is expected to come too soon for Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Molineux is usually a happy hunting ground for Liverpool, who have won all of their past five visits there in the Premier League.

Wolves will give them a good game this time, but they can't score at the moment. Finding the net is not an issue for the Reds though - they have averaged more than three goals a game in the league this season, which is a stunning record.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just one of their 14 Premier League meetings with Wolves (W11, D2).

Wolves could set a club record of 10 straight top-flight defeats against a single opponent.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are unbeaten in their last four home league games (W3, D1).

They have taken 21 points from their last 11 matches in the Premier League.

However, they have scored just five goals at home in the Premier League this season, the joint-lowest total alongside Norwich.

Just 24 goals have been scored in matches involving Wolves this season, the lowest figure in the league, whereas the 55 scored in Liverpool's games is the most in the division.

Bruno Lage's side could become the first team since West Ham in 2015 to record three consecutive goalless draws in the Premier League.

Liverpool academy graduate Conor Coady could make his 250th league appearance for Wolves.

Liverpool

Liverpool are the first team in English top-flight history to score at least two goals in 18 successive matches in all competitions.

They have also become just the second Premier League team, after Manchester United in 2020, to score at least twice in 11 successive away matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side have scored four or more goals five times in the league this season.

Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 21 league goals this season (scoring 13 and assisting eight), the highest total of any player in the top five European leagues.

Andrew Robertson could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

