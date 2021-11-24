Women's World Cup Qualifying
North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women12:00N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland
Venue: FFM Training Centre

2023 Women's World Cup: Northern Ireland 'wounded but not down' ahead of North Macedonia qualifier

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Football

Kenny Shiels in North Macedonia
Northern Ireland trained in Skopje ahead of Thursday's qualifier
2023 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: North Macedonia v Northern Ireland
Date: Thursday, 25 November Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Venue: FFM Training Centre, Skopje
Coverage: Match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels wants his players to "lay down a marker" in Thursday's World Cup qualifier in North Macedonia.

NI are third in Group D behind England and Austria after four games.

Shiels has challenged his players to respond after October's defeat by England at Wembley and a late 2-2 draw with Austria at Seaview.

"We want to show the teams above us that we are wounded but not down," he said.

"We lost to one of them and drew with the other, so we are up for the fight and determined to show that."

Northern Ireland travel to Skopje with their fate still in their own hands after a battling draw in Belfast with higher-ranked Austria last month. England and Austria play each other on Saturday and, with at least one side guaranteed to drop points, Shiels wants his players to put the pressure on the leading pair.

North Macedonia are the lowest-ranked team in Group D, some 83 places below Northern Ireland in 131st, and Shiels has warned his players not be complacent at the FFM Training Centre, which the manager joked was "better than Wembley".

The hosts have lost three of their four fixtures and suffered heavy eight-goal defeats at the hands of England and Austria.

"We are looking at their front four and they are firing at the minute," he said. "Gentjana Rochi, she is a goalscoring machine, and Natasa Andonova, who is another quality player, have a great relationship on the pitch."

Midfielder Nadene Caldwell believes the favourite's tag is something NI must "relish".

"It is different for us, usually we are the underdogs. "There has been a real focus and drive from when we have been in.

"The main thing is that we stay focused and stick to our values and philosophies and hopefully we can come out with three points."

Competition for places causes Shiels 'heartache'

Shiels has a clean bill of health to choose from for Thursday's game and says the competition for places in his starting team has given him "headache and heartache".

"You have to explain to the girls why they are not starting. You really want them to feel that they are a big part of it, and I know myself that footballers want to play," said Shiels.

"These girls are no different. They are very determined and very together. They know I want them to feel happy and then I bring them some bad news, but it has to be done in football.

"It's the part of the job that I don't like, but I think if you treat them with respect, give them established reasons as to why they might not be starting - there are so many reasons which are not ability related."

Nadene Caldwell
Nadene Caldwell scored the second goal in April's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in Belfast

Caldwell, who is competing for a place in midfield which is stacked full of talent, believes the strength and depth has pushed the team on.

"It is a good thing to have and I would be worried if we didn't have that," said the Glentoran player when asked about competition for places.

"You just have to keep your head down, work hard and when you are called upon you have to come in and give a good account of yourself."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 25th November 2021

  • North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women12:00N Ireland WomNorthern Ireland
  • Bos-Herze WomBosnia and Herzegovina12:00DenmarkDenmark
  • Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women15:00RussiaRussia
  • Kosovo WomenKosovo Women15:00Poland WomenPoland Women
  • Serbia WomenSerbia Women15:00Bulgaria WomenBulgaria Women
  • SwedenSweden17:30Finland WomenFinland Women
  • PortugalPortugal18:00Israel WomenIsrael Women
  • R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland19:00Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women
  • BelgiumBelgium19:00Armenia WomenArmenia Women
  • Albania WomenAlbania Women19:10NorwayNorway
  • SpainSpain20:00Faroe Islands WomenFaroe Islands Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33006069
2Finland Women32016336
3Slovakia Women31023303
4R. of Ireland Wom21012203
5Georgia Women300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain3300230239
2Scotland330011299
3Ukraine Women210146-23
4Hungary Women4103812-43
5Faroe Islands Women4004228-260

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands43101311210
2Iceland32019276
3Czech Rep Wom31119544
4Belarus Women21014313
5Cyprus Women4004125-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England44003203212
2Austria43102131810
3N Ireland Wom421110647
4Luxembourg Women4103321-183
5North Macedonia Women4103618-123
6Latvia Women4004226-240

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark44002812712
2Russia44001401412
3Montenegro Women4202612-66
4Malta Women4112413-94
5Bos-Herze Wom4013417-131
6Azerbaijan Women4004114-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43101701710
2Poland Women42204138
3Belgium4211155107
4Kosovo Women4112211-94
5Albania Women4112610-44
6Armenia Women4004017-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland44001711612
2Italy44001601612
3Romania Women32015236
4Moldova Women200209-90
5Lithuania Women3003112-110
6Croatia Women4004015-150

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany44002011912
2Portugal43101221010
3Turkey Women311123-14
4Serbia Women310247-33
5Israel Women3003012-120
6Bulgaria Women3003013-130

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France44002922712
2Wales43101211110
3Slovenia Women421111567
4Greece Women4202516-116
5Kazakhstan Women4004215-130
6Estonia Women4004020-200
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport