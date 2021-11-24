Northern Ireland trained in Skopje ahead of Thursday's qualifier

2023 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: North Macedonia v Northern Ireland Date: Thursday, 25 November Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Venue: FFM Training Centre, Skopje Coverage: Match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels wants his players to "lay down a marker" in Thursday's World Cup qualifier in North Macedonia.

NI are third in Group D behind England and Austria after four games.

Shiels has challenged his players to respond after October's defeat by England at Wembley and a late 2-2 draw with Austria at Seaview.

"We want to show the teams above us that we are wounded but not down," he said.

"We lost to one of them and drew with the other, so we are up for the fight and determined to show that."

Northern Ireland travel to Skopje with their fate still in their own hands after a battling draw in Belfast with higher-ranked Austria last month. England and Austria play each other on Saturday and, with at least one side guaranteed to drop points, Shiels wants his players to put the pressure on the leading pair.

North Macedonia are the lowest-ranked team in Group D, some 83 places below Northern Ireland in 131st, and Shiels has warned his players not be complacent at the FFM Training Centre, which the manager joked was "better than Wembley".

The hosts have lost three of their four fixtures and suffered heavy eight-goal defeats at the hands of England and Austria.

"We are looking at their front four and they are firing at the minute," he said. "Gentjana Rochi, she is a goalscoring machine, and Natasa Andonova, who is another quality player, have a great relationship on the pitch."

Midfielder Nadene Caldwell believes the favourite's tag is something NI must "relish".

"It is different for us, usually we are the underdogs. "There has been a real focus and drive from when we have been in.

"The main thing is that we stay focused and stick to our values and philosophies and hopefully we can come out with three points."

Competition for places causes Shiels 'heartache'

Shiels has a clean bill of health to choose from for Thursday's game and says the competition for places in his starting team has given him "headache and heartache".

"You have to explain to the girls why they are not starting. You really want them to feel that they are a big part of it, and I know myself that footballers want to play," said Shiels.

"These girls are no different. They are very determined and very together. They know I want them to feel happy and then I bring them some bad news, but it has to be done in football.

"It's the part of the job that I don't like, but I think if you treat them with respect, give them established reasons as to why they might not be starting - there are so many reasons which are not ability related."

Nadene Caldwell scored the second goal in April's Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine in Belfast

Caldwell, who is competing for a place in midfield which is stacked full of talent, believes the strength and depth has pushed the team on.

"It is a good thing to have and I would be worried if we didn't have that," said the Glentoran player when asked about competition for places.

"You just have to keep your head down, work hard and when you are called upon you have to come in and give a good account of yourself."