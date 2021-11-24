Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic manager Pauw says Arsenal star Katie McCabe has been passed fit to line out against Slovakia on Thursday

2023 Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Republic Ireland v Slovakia Date: Thursday, 25 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Tallaght Stadium, Dublin Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw insists her team will head into their World Cup qualifying matches against Slovakia and Georglovia "without fear".

First up is Thursday's third qualifier against Slovakia at Tallaght Stadium following the narrow loss to Sweden and a win away in Finland.

"We need to be sharp and on our toes, ready to attack, just like a tiger," said Pauw.

The Dutchwoman has all of her squad fit and available for Thursday's contest.

Arsenal star Katie McCabe had been a fitness concern for the game because of a foot injury but Pauw said she would be fit for the contest against a side, who at 45 in the Fifa rankings, are 12 places lower than the Republic.

"The medical staff has done fantastic work, it's all been cleared," said Pauw of McCabe's injury.

"We have so much faith in what we are trying to achieve - players and staff - but we have to build on the win against Finland in October and find a way to take maximum points from these two games," added the Republic boss.

"Thanks to the friendly games that we have played against higher-ranked opponents, we have learned how to raise our level of performance. The players learned what it means to take on any opponent without fear."

It looks like there will be a record crowd at Tallaght Stadium for the fixture.

Over 5,500 tickets have been sold, which surpasses the previous highest attendance of 5,238 achieved in Pauw's first game against Ukraine in October 2019.

"It is exciting to be back at Tallaght Stadium again and we are hoping to have another big crowd," said Pauw.

"There is no experience like it, playing in front of our passionate supporters. We know that so many people are behind us, willing us forward.

"For us, that kind of backing inspires us to be brave in what we do as we chase our dream of qualification for the World Cup."

Following Thursday's game, the Republic women will then be at home to Georgia on Tuesday.